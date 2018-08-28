JYP Entertainment to hold auditions in North America

ENTERTAINMENT

(JYP Entertainment)

JYP Entertainment is holding its 2018 global auditions in the US and Canada in an effort to discover new talent to follow in the footsteps of stars such as Got7, Twice and Stray Kids.The first auditions will take place in Los Angeles on Oct. 13 and will then move to Toronto on Oct. 20, New York City on Oct. 27 and Hawaii on Nov. 3. They are open to anyone born between 1994 and 2007.Participants are asked to choose one category: vocals, rap, dance, acting or modeling. The successful candidate will be offered a place in JYP’s professional training program.This round of JYP global auditions takes place two years since the previous round in 2016. To register, please visit the official website (http://audition.jype.com/2018usacanada), which went live Monday.By Kim Hye-soo (clairek@heraldcorp.com)