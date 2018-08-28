Galaxy Note 9 wins positive feedback overseas

BUSINESS

Samsung Electronics Co.'s new smartphone, the Galaxy Note 9, is receiving favorable reviews from global tech experts for its excellent display and Bluetooth stylus, industry sources said Tuesday.



"The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is the most functional, feature-packed, and premium Android smartphone in the world," said British evaluator T3 in its review on the Galaxy Note 9.



T3 said while the new smartphone's Bixby artificial intelligence assistant is "still definitely a work in progress," the device is attractive as it boasts a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen, along with a new S Pen.







A model holds up a newly launched Galaxy 9 smartphone in a shopping mall at Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam (Lim Jeong-yeo/The Korea Herald)

"The Note 9 is a satisfying update that will please power users, and with its new S Pen features, it even has the potential to appeal to a more mainstream audience," Engadget also said, claiming that Samsung, however, needs to work more on the Bixby program."The already good camera is slightly better, the stereo speakers are a first for the Note, and the Bluetooth-connected S Pen can activate fun customizable shortcuts remotely," said TechRadar, another industry tracker.Global evaluators mostly claimed that the price tag of the Galaxy Note 9 can still be considered expensive. The 512 gigabyte edition of the phablet has been set at 1.35 million won ($1,200), while that of the base 128 GB variant stands at 1.09 million won in South Korea. (Yonhap)