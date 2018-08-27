S. Korea grabs 4 medals in bowling

SPORTS

PALEMBANG, Indonesia -- South Korea picked up two silver and two bronze medals in bowling at the 18th Asian Games on Monday, adding to the two gold medals from the alley from last week.Park Jong-woo lost to Muhammad Rafiq Ismail of Malaysia 534-511 in the men‘s Masters final at Jakabaring Sports City Bowling Center.Park beat his teammate Koo Seong-hoi in Round 1 to reach the gold medal match. Koo ended up with bronze.Earlier Monday, South Korea’s Lee Yeon-ji and Lee Na-young won silver and bronze in the women‘s Masters.Lee Yeon-ji defeated Lee Na-young 230-211 in Round 1 to advance to the gold medal match, where she lost to Mirai Ishimoto of Japan 481-473 for silver.South Korea wrapped up the bowling competition with two gold, two siver and two bronze medals from six events. The men and women both won their Team of Six gold medals last week.South Korea collected seven gold medals out of 12 at the 2014 Asiad, bt only six bowling events were held in Palembang this year. (Yonhap)