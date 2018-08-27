S. Korea reaches gold medal game in women's handball

SPORTS

JAKARTA -- South Korea reached the gold medal game in women's handball for the second straight Asian Games on Monday.



South Korea routed Thailand 40-13 in the semifinals at GOR Popki Cibubur in Jakarta to secure at least a silver medal at the 18th Asiad.





(Yonhap)

In Thursday’s final, South Korea will face the winner of the other semifinal contest between China and Japan.South Korea is the defending women‘s champion and has won six of seven gold medals all-time at the Asian Games, having only missed out in 2010.South Korea built a 16-7 lead at halftime and kept piling on in the second half, with Choi Su-min leading the onslaught with nine goals and Kim Seon-hwa contributing eight goals.Counting the preliminary games, South Korea has won five straight contests in Jakarta.Later on Monday, the men’s team lost to Qatar 27-20 in the semifinals and will play in the bronze medal match on Friday.Lee Hyeon-sik led South Korea with seven goals in the losing cause. South Korea won silver behind Qatar in 2014. (Yonhap)