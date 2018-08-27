Investigators conclude Gov. Kim colluded in massive opinion-rigging scandal

In a briefing on the 60-day investigation, special prosecutor Huh Ik-bum announced that power blogger Kim Dong-won, nicknamed “Druking,” and members of his organization had manipulated thousands of online comments under Gov. Kim’s supervision.
According to the investigators, Druking’s group used an automated program dubbed “King Crab” to manipulate over 1.41 million comments to 81,623 news articles, using 2,339 accounts on local portal sites Naver, Daum and Nate. It also rigged 99.7 million “likes” or “dislikes” of the articles to manipulate the companies’ statistics system, investigators said.
|Independent counsel Huh Ik-bum, right, speaks at a press briefing at the counsel`s office in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)
The special prosecutorial team indicted the governor without detention on charges of obstruction of business and violation of election law.
The investigators also concluded that Gov. Kim asked the power blogger and his organization to help him win the governor position in the June 13 local elections, promising Druking a consular representative position in Japan in return. The governor was formerly a lawmaker of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea.
Eleven others have been indicted over the opinion-rigging scheme, including Druking, who is standing trial under detention for several charges that include obstruction of business and violations of election and political funds regulations.
The investigators found that Gov. Kim met with Druking 11 times during the specified time of June 30, 2016 to Feb. 20, 2018 in the headquarters located in Paju, Gyeonggi Province and in Kim’s office at the National Assembly when he was a lawmaker.
According to the investigation report, Druking learned from a party official that the opposition party had bought 200 automated devices to manipulate online comments for the 2007 presidential election and would use them again for the 2017 presidential election.
|Independent counsel Huh Ik-bum, center, speaks at a press briefing at the counsel`s office in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)
Feeling the need to take counteractions, Druking informed then-Rep. Kim on Sept. 28, 2016. On Nov. 9 in the same year, Druking introduced his own automated software King Crab to Kim when he visited him in Paju, Gyeonggi Province. There Druking obtained Kim’s approval to proceed with his own manipulation campaign for the Democratic Party, according to investigators.
Gov. Kim has flatly denied all allegations. Though admitting he had visited the headquarters of Druking’s organization in Paju, he insisted he was never introduced to the automated program and he kept in contact with the power blogger only because Druking ran a civic support group for the Democratic Party.
The investigation team is expected to provide a report to the president and the parliament about their special investigation within 10 days of Monday’s announcement.
“We will do our best for the maintenance of the public prosecution of this case,” special prosecutor Huh said.
After President Moon Jae-in appointed the special prosecutor on June 7, the independent counsel team had 20 days of preparation before officially kicking off the 60-day probe on June 27.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)