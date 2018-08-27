Kumho Tire’s premium tire Majesty 9 records high sales

According to Kumho, average monthly sales of the Majesty 9 SOLUS TA91 since May has been 30 percent greater than that of the tire’s former model in the same period last year, reflecting the newer model’s appeal.
The Majesty 9 tire offers a quieter and more comfortable ride on the road compared to the former model, as it is manufactured using a chemical compound combining S-SBR and silica that improves the tire’s cushioning and braking capabilities.
|Majesty 9 SOLUS TA91 (Kumho Tire)
The premium tire is also equipped with technology that helps contain the noise caused while driving. It also sports unique design elements including a hologram decoration on the side and a unique tread pattern.
The Majesty 9 comes in 45 sizes, ranging from the 16-inch to the 20-inch model, and can be fitted on a diverse range of midsized sedans, such as the Hyundai Sonata LF, the Kia K5, Renault Samsung’s SM7, the Genesis EQ900 and the Kia K9.
The tire is also compatible with premium car models including the Mercedes Benz S Class series, the Audi A8 and the BMW 7 series, Kumho said.
Looking ahead, Kumho Tire plans to unveil another upgraded tire, the Majesty 9 XRP (eXtended Run-flat Performance) designed to prolong the life of a flat tire, next month.
The upcoming tire model -- available in either 17 inches or 18 inches -- enables drivers with a punctured tire to travel at a speed of up to 80 kilometers per hour for a maximum distance of 80 kilometers.
By Sohn Ji-young (jys@heraldcorp.com)