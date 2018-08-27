Korea wins gold in women's recurve archery team event

SPORTS

JAKARTA -- South Korea captured gold in the women's recurve archery team event at the 18th Asian Games on Monday, extending its winning streak to six straight.



The trio of Chang Hye-jin, Kang Chae-won and Lee Eun-gyeong defeated Chinese Taipei by the set score of 5-3 at GBK Archery Field.



Team recurve matches use the set system, where each side receives two set points for winning a set of six arrows -- two arrows per archer. If two teams are tied in the set, they each get one point. The first team to reach five points wins the match.







(Yonhap)

The women's recurve team event has been contested 11 times, and South Korea has now won nine gold medals.South Korea took the first set 55-53, with Lee and Chang each hitting a 10. Chinese Taipei managed one 10.Chinese Taipei evened the match score at 2-2 by taking the second set 55-53. South Korea stumbled with a pair of 8s, while Peng Chia-Mao closed out the set with a 10.The teams both shot 58s in the third set. Lee, Kang and Chang shot consecutive 10s with their second arrows, while Peng came through with a 10 with her second arrow to salvage one set point for Chinese Taipei.South Korea then clinched the gold medal by winning the fourth set 54-53. Chang put a 10 on the board with her final arrow to get her team to 54 points. Sitting at 27 points after three arrows, Chinese Taipei needed 28 to win the gold medal.But Tan Yating hit an 8 and then Lei Chien-Ying hit a 9. Peng had to hit a 10 to tie and force a shoot-off, but she also hit a 9 for 53 points and the silver medal for Chinese Taipei.The gold medal provided a measure of redemption for Chang, world No. 1 and two-time Olympic champion, who lost in the quarterfinals of both the individual and mixed team events last week. (Yonhap)