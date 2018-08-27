Hong Jin-young sells own brand out via home shopping

Sunday was the fourth show that aired beauty products of Hong’s beauty company Hong Shot. The batch of the products prepared on the GS Home shopping program on Sunday included One Shot foundation, Concealer compact, Lip Tint and a sponge set.
|(J.One Cosmetic)
As Hong herself appeared on the show to introduce the products and demonstrate them, the stock sold out before the program’s end. According to the staff of GS Home shopping, it was a surprise to see the product ranking atop search engines during the broadcast.
Hong Shot is a brand launched by Hong Jin-young reportedly in hopes to provide women with products that are “really needed and can be trusted.” According to product users’ reviews, Hong Shot cosmetics boast high coverage and are of good quality.
By Kim Hye-soo (clairek@heraldcorp.com)