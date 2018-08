NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Gwanak Police issued an arrest warrant on Sunday for a high school student who allegedly took spycam videos at Seoul National University. The suspect was caught hiding in the women’s bathroom at the College of Social Sciences building Saturday.The suspect is reported to have committed the same crime last year and to have received protective disposition in light of being a minor.Police will request digital forensics experts restore any deleted files from the suspect’s phone as part of their investigation.By Kim Jee-min (jeeminkim@heraldcorp.com)