Ex-President Chun fails to show at libel trial, saying he has Alzheimer’s

Prosecutors had indicted Chun in May on libel charges concerning the priest Cho Chul-hyun, who said he had seen the military, led by then-President Chun, firing at civilians from helicopters during the crackdown in Gwangju in 1980.
|(Yonhap)
Chun denied Cho’s claims in his memoir, published in 2017, calling Cho “Satan wearing a mask” and saying all his statements were lies. A relative of the late priest filed a complaint following the release of the memoir, and prosecutors launched an investigation soon thereafter.
If convicted, Chun could face up to two years in prison or fines of up to 5 million won ($4,488).
The hearing was previously delayed twice at Chun’s request, in May and July.
Hundreds and possibly thousands are believed to have been killed when Gwangju residents rose up against the military government led by Chun Doo-hwan in May 1980. Photographs and testimony show that the Gwangju protesters were crushed, bludgeoned, stabbed and shot by troops.
By Claire Lee (dyc@heraldcorp.com)