N. Korea's media report on weeklong reunions of war-torn families

NATIONAL

North Korea's media reported Monday on the weeklong reunions of hundreds of families separated by the 1950-53 Korean War.



South and North Korea held the event in two rounds from Aug. 20-26 at Mount Kumgang, a scenic resort on the North's east coast.



It is part of the promise their leaders made during a summit in April.



"There ended the reunion of separated families and relatives from the north and the south held at Mt Kumgang Resort as part of practical measures for implementing the historic Panmunjom declaration," the Korean Central News Agency said in an English article, referring to the April summit deal.







(Yonhap)

"At the end of the reunion they promised to meet again on the day when the country will be reunified and said goodbye," it added.Hundreds of the families met for first time since the Korean War ended with an armistice, which left the two Koreas technically in a state of war.In the weeklong event, the first batch of families met from Aug. 20-22, followed by another set of meetings from Aug. 24-26.The KCNA reported on the family reunions after the first round ended Wednesday. But the Rodong Sinmun, a major North Korean newspaper mostly for domestic readers, has been mum on the event.South Korea's Red Cross earlier said it is seeking to hold family reunions again in late October. Last week's event marked the first of its kind since October 2015.In a regular press briefing on Monday, Baik Tae-hyun, spokesman of the unification ministry, said various efforts will be made to allow such family reunions to be held on a regular basis as well as for people to exchange letters and visit their hometowns. (Yonhap)