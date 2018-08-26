Antitrust watchdog gears up for overhaul of fair trade laws　

BUSINESS

The nation’s antitrust watchdog said on Sunday that it was proposing legislation to overhaul the nation’s fair trade laws and strengthen regulations against unfair business practices. It is now inviting feedback from the public before submitting the proposal to the National Assembly.



If the laws are revised as proposed, the overhaul will be the first major change to Korea’s fair trade laws in 38 years.



Foremost among the changes is the revocation of the Fair Trade Commission’s exclusive right to investigate cartel activity, which would also extend to prosecutors under the new regulations. Cartel activity means suppressing fair competition or depriving other companies of opportunities to enter a market -- for example, by fixing prices, rigging bids, dividing markets and unfairly limiting supplies.



FTC Chairman Kim Sang-jo