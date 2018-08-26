Moon seeks to have lawmakers join North Korea visit

NATIONAL

President Moon Jae-in said Sunday the government is discussing ways to have ruling and opposition party lawmakers join his trip to Pyongyang next month for his third summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.



Moon made the remark during his phone conversation with new ruling Democratic Party chief Lee Hae-chan to congratulate him on his election the previous day.



Moon called for the political parties' support for advancing inter-Korean ties, according to party spokesperson Kim Hyun.



"President Moon said he is now discussing ways to allow lawmakers from ruling and opposition parties to travel together with him to the inter-Korean summit," Kim told reporters.







"You must have had a hard time running in the race for a long time, and I'm happy that you completed it and won," Moon was quoted as telling Lee. "I think the party and the government will be a good match because I have a lot of connection with you."The president also showed his intent to meet ruling and opposition party leaders sooner or later to win their cooperation in passing many government-proposed bills through the parliament."I'll soon have a meal with the party leadership, but I'll invite leaders of other parties, too. Cheong Wa Dae will make efforts to facilitate communication with the ruling party."He asked for Lee's efforts to encourage more legislators to join the trip to visit the North and ask the Pyongyang leader to engage actively in dialogue with Washington."When you meet Chairman Kim Jong-un during the summit, I hope you will ask him to actively engage in dialogue with the United States so relations between the two countries can go smoothly."During the latest high-level talks in the border village of Panmunjom earlier this month, the two Koreas agreed to hold the third Moon-Kim summit in Pyongyang sometime in September. (Yonhap)