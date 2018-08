BUSINESS

(Korea Credit Data)

The number of vendors that use the card income management system Cashnote topped 100,000 as of Friday, according to the service provider, financial technology startup Korea Credit Data, Sunday.Cashnote is an add-on function for the mobile messenger service KakaoTalk. It helps merchants collect and manage card income records from different card companies and process charges efficiently.As of Friday, Cashnote had managed a cumulative total of 22 trillion won ($19.7 billion) in card income for small enterprises.By Son Ji-hyoung