Go to Mobile Version

BUSINESS

LATEST NEWS

Hyundai Steel’s labor union supports multicultural families

By Kim Da-sol
  • Published : Aug 26, 2018 - 14:26
  • Updated : Aug 26, 2018 - 14:26
South Korean steelmaker Hyundai Steel’s labor union conducted outreach activities to help underprivileged families and support children from those families to experience a variety of cultural activities. 

Members of Hyundai Steel’s labor union who work at the Incheon production line pose for a photo after conducting outreach for underprivileged families in March. (Hyundai Steel)

According to the company, the labor union visited Gyeongju Bird Park with 18 children from underprivileged and multicultural families as part of the labor union’s Union Social Responsibility program. 

Since the company’s labor union declared its USR vision and values in 
December 2016, the labor union has been conducting volunteer activities each month.

Activities include repairing mosquito nets on windows and installation of safety handles and mats at homes in the summer. In the winter, the union provides fire prevention goods and changes lights at the families’ home to light-emitting diodes to help them save electricity.

The labor union has been staging such activities globally since 2015. This year, some 30 members of the labor union visited the Philippines’ Lope de Vega village to conduct volunteer activities. 

(ddd@heraldcorp.com)


LEADERS CLUB

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114