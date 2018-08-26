Hyundai Steel’s labor union supports multicultural families

BUSINESS

Members of Hyundai Steel’s labor union who work at the Incheon production line pose for a photo after conducting outreach for underprivileged families in March. (Hyundai Steel)

South Korean steelmaker Hyundai Steel’s labor union conducted outreach activities to help underprivileged families and support children from those families to experience a variety of cultural activities.According to the company, the labor union visited Gyeongju Bird Park with 18 children from underprivileged and multicultural families as part of the labor union’s Union Social Responsibility program.Since the company’s labor union declared its USR vision and values inDecember 2016, the labor union has been conducting volunteer activities each month.Activities include repairing mosquito nets on windows and installation of safety handles and mats at homes in the summer. In the winter, the union provides fire prevention goods and changes lights at the families’ home to light-emitting diodes to help them save electricity.The labor union has been staging such activities globally since 2015. This year, some 30 members of the labor union visited the Philippines’ Lope de Vega village to conduct volunteer activities.