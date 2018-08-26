Artday to hold August auction

LIFE&STYLE

Damien Hirst’s “Isovanillin” (Herald Artday)

Herald Artday, a subsidiary of Herald Corp., is holding an online auction Aug. 25-29 that will feature works by modern and contemporary artists.The auction will feature the work of renowned artists from South Korea and abroad, including Andy Warhol, Alexander Calder, Chun Hyuck-lim, Sa Suk-won and Hwang Yeom-su.The offerings also include “Isovanillin” by Damien Hirst, an internationally acclaimed British contemporary artist who is well known for his controversial perspective on beauty and “found art.”Interested people can check the status of bids and can take part in the auction via the mobile application Artday and the website www.artday.co.kr. To preview the works they can also visit the Herald Square Gallery, located within the Herald Corp. headquarters in Yongsan-gu, Seoul.Aug. 25-2910 a.m. to 6 p.m., Herald Gallery, Herald Square, Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu, SeoulThe auction will close on one item per minute starting at 4 p.m. on Aug. 29.For more information, call Artday at (02) 3210-2255 or email auction@artday.co.kr.