N. Korean shooter wins gold in 10m running target mixed

SPORTS

North Korean shooter Pak Myong-won competes in the men`s 10-meter running target mixed competition at the 18th Asian Games, in Palembang, Indonesia, on Aug. 25, 2018. (Yonhap)

North Korean shooter Pak Myong-won won the gold medal in the men's 10-meter running target mixed competition at the 18th Asian Games on Saturday.Pak earned 384 points in the final, edging Muhammad Putra of Indonesia by four points to claim the gold at the Jakabaring Sport City Shooting Range in Palembang, Indonesia, the co-host city of the Asian Games with Jakarta. Gan Yu of China took third at 379.South Korea's Kwak Yong-bin was fourth at 377, while Cho Se-jong finished ninth at 373.This is Pak's second medal at this year's Asian Games. He earlier took silver in the 10-meter running target. It's also North Korea's first gold in shooting at this year's Asian Games.Pak was considered one of the favorites to win the event. He took two gold medals -- individual and team -- at the 2010 Guangzhou Asian Games and two silvers at 2014 Incheon Asian Games.The 10m running target mixed is a shooting event which a participant shoots an airgun at a target that moves sideways. The target is pulled either slow or fast in a randomized order. (Yonhap)