Separated families from two Koreas begin 2nd day of reunions

After a tearful encounter after nearly 70 years, families from South and North Korea enjoyed more private time on the second day of their reunions Saturday.Starting at 10 a.m., 326 South Koreans from 81 families spent time with their long-lost kin residing in North Korea in their hotel rooms at the North's eastern resort of Mount Kumgang for small talks and lunch in a freer and more relaxed atmosphere.They crossed the border into the North on Friday for the first time after being separated by the 1950-53 Korean War as the second batch of families for this year's reunion event.The first round of reunions, involving 274 South Koreans, ended on Wednesday after a three-day gathering. The emotional reunions were last held in October 2015.Starting at 3 p.m on Saturday, the families plan to have a two-hour group meeting, the unification ministry said, adding that families will have dinner separately.On Sunday, the participants will have one last chance to meet in groups, followed by a group lunch before saying goodbye to wrap up their visit to North Korea, which allowed them to spend a total of 12 hours with their families.The reunion event comes amid a thaw in inter-Korean relations.In April, the leaders of South and North Korea agreed to strive together to resolve humanitarian challenges arising from decades of division. (Joint Press Corps-Yonhap)