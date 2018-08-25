Separated families from two Koreas begin 2nd day of reunions

Starting at 10 a.m., 326 South Koreans from 81 families spent time with their long-lost kin residing in North Korea in their hotel rooms at the North's eastern resort of Mount Kumgang for small talks and lunch in a freer and more relaxed atmosphere.
|(Yonhap)
They crossed the border into the North on Friday for the first time after being separated by the 1950-53 Korean War as the second batch of families for this year's reunion event.
The first round of reunions, involving 274 South Koreans, ended on Wednesday after a three-day gathering. The emotional reunions were last held in October 2015.
Starting at 3 p.m on Saturday, the families plan to have a two-hour group meeting, the unification ministry said, adding that families will have dinner separately.
On Sunday, the participants will have one last chance to meet in groups, followed by a group lunch before saying goodbye to wrap up their visit to North Korea, which allowed them to spend a total of 12 hours with their families.
The reunion event comes amid a thaw in inter-Korean relations.
In April, the leaders of South and North Korea agreed to strive together to resolve humanitarian challenges arising from decades of division. (Joint Press Corps-Yonhap)