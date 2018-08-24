Shooter Jeong You-jin wins 10m running target gold at Asian Games

SPORTS

South Korean shooter Jeong You-jin poses at Jakabaring Sport City Shooting Range in Palembang, Indonesia, the co-host city of the Asian Games with Jakarta, where he won a gold medal in the men’s 10-meter running target event. (Yonhap)

South Korean shooter Jeong You-jin won gold in the men’s 10-meter running target event at the 18th Asian Games on Friday, giving the country its second gold of the day.Jeong defeated Pak Myong-won of North Korea 6-4 in the final at Jakabaring Sport City Shooting Range in Palembang, Indonesia, the co-host city of the Asian Games with Jakarta.Earlier in the day, Choi Young-jeon won gold in the men’s 300-meter standard rifle.In the one-on-one gold medal match, the shooter with the higher score for each target receives a point. The first to reach six points is declared the winner.Jeong went up 3-0 early with scores of 9.4, 9.0 and 10.5. It was 5-1 for the South Korean before Pak rallied to make it 5-4.For the 10th shot, Jeong scored 10.0 to Pak’s 9.5 to get his clinching sixth point.Jeong is the first South Korean champion of the 10m running target event, which has been contested at five previous Asian Games.With two more days of shooting events remaining, South Korea has won three gold medals -- one more than its target -- while also claiming four silver and three bronze medals. (Yonhap)