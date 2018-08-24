BTS’ digital version of ‘Idol’ to feature pop star Nicki Minaj

ENTERTAINMENT

(YouTube)

BTS’ upcoming digital single “Idol” will feature world-class US musician Nicki Minaj.With the clock ticking toward BTS’ latest release, the act’s agency Big Hit Entertainment confirmed Friday that the award-winning singer-songwriter had joined forces with BTS for the special digital version of “Idol,” the lead track of the group’s upcoming “Love Yourself: Answer” album.The special track, which will have a different vibe from the original song, will not be included in physical albums and will only be available digitally, according to the agency. It also said that BTS had first suggested the collaboration to Minaj after finishing recording “Love Yourself: Answer.”Minaj is one of the best-selling musicians in the world, with numerous awards under her belt including Grammy Awards, American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards and BET Awards. She has produced hits like “Super Bass,” “Starships” and “Anaconda.”The 16-track album, which includes both old and new songs of BTS, is the fourth and final installment of the “Love Yourself” series. The album will be led by the track “Idol,” an experimental track built on South African dance music and the sound of traditional Korean instruments.BTS will kick off its sold-out “Love Yourself” world tour series on Saturday at Olympic Stadium in Seoul and head to North America next month for over a dozen stops, including the first-ever stadium show by a Korean act at Citi Field on Oct. 7.(lotus@heraldcorp.com)