Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

Moon to discuss job creation with mayors, governors next week

By Yonhap
  • Published : Aug 24, 2018 - 10:47
  • Updated : Aug 24, 2018 - 10:47
President Moon Jae-in plans to hold a meeting with big city mayors and provincial governors next week after the session was postponed due to an approaching typhoon, an official said Friday.

Moon had planned to hold the meeting with the heads of 17 large cities and provinces on Wednesday, but called it off to allow the local governments to focus on preparing to cope with Typhoon Soulik.

"We're going to reschedule the meeting for the closest possible date," a Cheong Wa Dae official said. "It's going to take place sometime next week."


President Moon Jae-in (Yonhap)


Job creation is expected to be the main topic for the session.

Statistics showed that South Korea created just 5,000 jobs in July, marking the lowest level in over eight years. That has increased criticism that the government is mishandling the economy under its "income-led growth" policy.

During the meeting, the local governments plan to unveil their job creation plans and discuss ways for the central government to help those plans.

"If we're going to make these region-specific job plans known as early as possible, we need to set up a meeting with the mayors and governors early," the Cheong Wa Dae official said. (Yonhap)





The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114