[Weather] Rain to cease, temperatures to cool overnight

(Yonhap)

When typhoon Soulik moves away from the Korean Peninsula later Friday afternoon, the heavy rain that lashed the nation will cease and temperatures will drop, the Korean Meteorological Administration has predicted.Parts of Gangwon Province, South Jeolla Province and South Gyeongsang Province will receive 100 to 250 millimeters of rain. East coast areas and South Jeolla Province will have more than 300 mm of rain, while 400 mm of rain is set to pour down around Jirisan on Friday. About 50 to 100 mm of rain will fall in the middle of Korea, including the North Jeolla and North Gyeongsang provinces.The amount of rain depends on the path of Soulik, the weather agency added. From the afternoon, rain is forecast to gradually stop from the southern parts of the country.Daytime highs will hover around 28 to 33 degrees Celsius. The highest temperature in Seoul will record 29 C in the daytime, which marks the first time in 42 days for the city’s high to fall below 30 C. The temperature in Incheon will rise to 29 C, Chuncheon 30 C, Gangneung 28 C, Daejeon 30 C, Gwangju 31 C, Daegu 33 C and Busan 30 C.By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)