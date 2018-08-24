Typhoon Soulik weakens, batters southern region

NATIONAL

Typhoon Soulik was passing through the country's central regions after battering the southern region, damaging buildings and roads, weather authorities said Friday.



The tropical storm hit the central city of Daejeon, South Chungcheong Province, about 140 kilometers south of Seoul, at around 6 a.m. and is heading northeast, the Korea Meteorological Administration said.



The spire of a church is upside down due to strong winds in Busan, some 450 km southeast of Seoul, on Friday, as Typhoon Soulik passes through South Korea after making landfall in the southwestern port of Mokpo. (Yonhap)

A cargo container rests precariously on another one in the southern port city of Yeosu on Friday. (Yonhap)

(Yonhap)

The typhoon weakened overnight, with a maximum wind speed of 22 meters per second, or 79 kph. The wind radius is measured at 210 km.Seoul will not be directly affected by Soulik. The typhoon was initially forecast to pass right through southern Seoul but changed course.It is forecast to hit eastern coastal areas in Gangwon Province by 11 a.m. before moving out of the country.The typhoon brought heavy rains and strong wind over the southern regions, causing blackouts and damage to buildings and roads. It has left one missing and two injured.The southern port city of Busan received downpours of up to 44.5 millimeters and had reported blackouts in 146 households as of3:33 a.m.The weather agency predicted a rainfall of up to 300 mm in some parts of Gangwon.More than 7,800 schools, including preschools, temporarily closed. (Yonhap)