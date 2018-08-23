AEBS students pick KB as operator of exemplary cultural space

Located in Hongdae in western Seoul, the four-story building known as KB Rock Star Youth Lounge had been selected as AEBS’ exemplary case for transforming a space of business into one with cultural and artistic functions.
AEBS comprises students from seven prestigious universities across Asia: Peking University, Fudan University, National Taipei University, University of Tokyo, Kyoto University, Seoul National University and National University of Singapore.
|Exterior view of KB Rock Star Youth Lounge (KB Kookmin Bank)
Now, the lounge features seminar rooms, a performance stand, an academic room and a multiuse exhibition space. Since it reopened, the space does not operate as a bank branch.
KB Rock Star Youth Lounge was one of the places in Seoul that 33 participants -- member university students of AEBS -- visited during AEBS’ 10th global exchange program hosted by prestigious Seoul National University. The group of students also visited offices of entertainment giants CJ E&M and S.M. Entertainment during the program.
The 10th program marked the second global exchange program to take place in Seoul.
By Son Ji-hyoung
