AEBS students pick KB as operator of exemplary cultural space

By Son Ji-hyoung
  • Published : Aug 23, 2018 - 17:36
  • Updated : Aug 23, 2018 - 17:50
Students from the Asia Elite Business Scholars group recently visited a bank branch renovated into a cultural space in Seoul run by South Korea’s KB Kookmin Bank.

Located in Hongdae in western Seoul, the four-story building known as KB Rock Star Youth Lounge had been selected as AEBS’ exemplary case for transforming a space of business into one with cultural and artistic functions.

AEBS comprises students from seven prestigious universities across Asia: Peking University, Fudan University, National Taipei University, University of Tokyo, Kyoto University, Seoul National University and National University of Singapore.

Exterior view of KB Rock Star Youth Lounge (KB Kookmin Bank)
Built in 1968, the then-bank branch was renamed to the KB Rock Star Youth Lounge in April this year, after undergoing a refurbishment project sponsored by the bank and architecture professors at the adjacent Hongik University.

Now, the lounge features seminar rooms, a performance stand, an academic room and a multiuse exhibition space. Since it reopened, the space does not operate as a bank branch.

KB Rock Star Youth Lounge was one of the places in Seoul that 33 participants -- member university students of AEBS -- visited during AEBS’ 10th global exchange program hosted by prestigious Seoul National University. The group of students also visited offices of entertainment giants CJ E&M and S.M. Entertainment during the program.

The 10th program marked the second global exchange program to take place in Seoul.

By Son Ji-hyoung 
(consnow@heraldcorp.com)


