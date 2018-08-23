Go to Mobile Version

BUSINESS

LATEST NEWS

Hankook Tire signs exclusive supply deal with AMG Speedway

By Kim Bo-gyung
  • Published : Aug 23, 2018 - 17:30
  • Updated : Aug 23, 2018 - 17:30
Korean tiremaker Hankook Tire has signed a deal with AMG Speedway run by Mercesdes-Benz Korea to exclusively supply tires for cars used at the track, the company said Thursday.

The tiremaker will supply six tire products: semi-racing tires Ventus R-s4 and Ventus R-s3 as well as ultra-high performance tires Ventus S1 evo2, Ventus S2 AS, Ventus S1 evo2 SUV, and Ventus V12 evo2.

(Hankook Tire)

“We expect our high-performance tires made with latest technology to deliver top-notch racing performance and an unforgettable driving experience by fully delivering the power produced by AMG’s powertrains,” said Hankook Tire.

The 4.3-kilometer-long AMG Speedway located in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, is AMG’s first-ever track worldwide where Benz customers can attend AMG driving academies, among other programs. It opened in May.

By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)


LEADERS CLUB

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114