Hankook Tire signs exclusive supply deal with AMG Speedway

The tiremaker will supply six tire products: semi-racing tires Ventus R-s4 and Ventus R-s3 as well as ultra-high performance tires Ventus S1 evo2, Ventus S2 AS, Ventus S1 evo2 SUV, and Ventus V12 evo2.
|(Hankook Tire)
“We expect our high-performance tires made with latest technology to deliver top-notch racing performance and an unforgettable driving experience by fully delivering the power produced by AMG’s powertrains,” said Hankook Tire.
The 4.3-kilometer-long AMG Speedway located in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, is AMG’s first-ever track worldwide where Benz customers can attend AMG driving academies, among other programs. It opened in May.
By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)