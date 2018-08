Hankook Tire signs exclusive supply deal with AMG Speedway

BUSINESS

(Hankook Tire)

Korean tiremaker Hankook Tire has signed a deal with AMG Speedway run by Mercesdes-Benz Korea to exclusively supply tires for cars used at the track, the company said Thursday.The tiremaker will supply six tire products: semi-racing tires Ventus R-s4 and Ventus R-s3 as well as ultra-high performance tires Ventus S1 evo2, Ventus S2 AS, Ventus S1 evo2 SUV, and Ventus V12 evo2.“We expect our high-performance tires made with latest technology to deliver top-notch racing performance and an unforgettable driving experience by fully delivering the power produced by AMG’s powertrains,” said Hankook Tire.The 4.3-kilometer-long AMG Speedway located in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, is AMG’s first-ever track worldwide where Benz customers can attend AMG driving academies, among other programs. It opened in May.By Kim Bo-gyung ( lisakim425@heraldcorp.com