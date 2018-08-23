Urban tech startups boosted by efforts of accelerator, foundation

BUSINESS

(Company B)

Fledging Korean startups devoted to urban technologies that help cities become more efficient and sustainable have been receiving support from the managers of incubator programs.Startup accelerator Company B, together with the Seoul Digital Foundation under the Seoul Metropolitan Government, gave representatives from 33 urban technology startups opportunities to share their views in a meeting of the Urban Tech Accelerating Program in Seoul on Aug. 17.Suggestions from the participants ranged from more chances to network with mature startups to nighttime use of state-run coworking space. Managers said the requests would be reflected in their ongoing program.The participants included 9watt, an artificial intelligence-platform solution provider to save energy in the urban area; Viva Innovation, a mobile health care platform operator; and EPC, a blockchain-powered security service provider.SDF has been in charge of the annual program since 2016. The program encompasses a mentorship program, training sessions, seminars and demo days.Startups established less than three years ago and those devoted to tackling such urban issues as water resources, lifestyle, mobility, safety, space, food, waste and energy supply were eligible for participation.Company B has partnered with SDF to run the program since June.By Son Ji-hyoung