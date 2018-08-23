[Weekender] Gliding through the city in style

Whether on one or two-wheeled devices powered by rechargeable batteries, people who use personal transporters definitely draw one’s attention.
And clearly, it has changed the landscape of urban streets, especially Seoul. Twenty-something guys in chino pants and graphic T-shirts effortlessly glide through the forest of concrete buildings, while people on foot wipe off their sweat and try to walk as fast as they can to get to their destinations on time. They look like people from the future.
|(EV Shop)
From self-balancing unicycles to electric scooters, the types of motorized mini vehicles have evolved. There are also hoverboards and skateboards with electric motors attached -- all you have to do is stand and balance.
Currently, Korea does not have manufacturing facilities for electric mobility, but demand is high here, probably the highest, according to local experts.
“South Korea is a unique country. The market growth of personal mobility is probably the fastest in the world,” said Yang Hae-rong, CEO of Eco I, an importer and distributer of personal mobility transporters here, without giving an actual figure.
Companies that design and manufacture personal transporters are mostly based in China, although they use batteries made in South Korea, from Samsung SDI and LG Chem.
|(EV Shop)
Even Segway, a US firm that led the market of personal mobility devices in early years, was acquired by the Chinese company Ninebot recently. Other big name companies, such as Xiaomi, In Kim, King Song and iMax, are also from China.
The average price of the devices are around 400,000-500,000 won ($357-$446), considerably lower than they were years before due to mass production and competition in the market, Yang said. But demand for luxury devices is growing.
“There are products priced between 1.5 million and 3 million won. Most of the pricey devices have two motors that allow them to go faster. Some can go at 70 kph. But it’s dangerous,” he said.
Personal mobility devices are designed to fulfil the “last-mile” distance for commuters. But it is becoming more of an all-day activity, for Koreans. “Thanks to enhanced battery capacity, people can ride on it all day long. It is becoming transportation that can operate day and night.”
|(EV Shop)
Some people use it for occupational use. From a delivery man to a substitute driver, motorized mini vehicles have opened a new chapter for them, a market observer said.
Curiosity toward the new devices has led market growth, but the stagnant economy and rising oil prices have played a part, too. “People don’t want to spend money on expensive transportation in the bad economy and they don’t want to pay for gas. Environmentally conscious young people would also choose to ride on a PMD (that emits no greenhouse gases).”
With the bright prospects of the market, big South Korean companies are also eyeing the opportunity.
Hyundai Motor introduced the foldable electronic scooter Ioniq at the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. Internet portal giant Naver also unveiled a four-wheeled skateboard as part of its personal last-mile mobility project earlier this year. It balances through a tilting deck mechanism.
By Cho Chung-un (christory@heraldcorp.com)