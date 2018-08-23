Daegu Exco aims to host more exhibitions in second half: CEO

BUSINESS

Daegu Exhibition & Convention Center CEO Kim Sang-wook (EXCO)

Daegu Exhibition & Convention Center (Exco) aims to host more exhibitions in the second half of the year in preparation for the expansion of its exhibition hall in 2020, according to the Exco chief.“We will increase the operating rate of exhibition halls and foster related professionals in response to the expansion of exhibition halls in 2020,” said Kim Sang-wook, chief of Exco, in an interview with The Korea Herald.By December 2020, Exco will offer 30,000 square meters of exhibition space on the first floor.“We hosted three exhibitions this year following 16 exhibitions last year. We expect the trend will continue in the latter half,” Kim said.In the second half of the year, Daegu Machinery Expo 2018 will take place from Nov. 14 to 17, showcasing the latest technologies related to machinery, parts and robots.“The event will be the largest in its history with 370 participating companies, a 10 percent rise from last year,” he said.From Oct. 25 to 28, the 24th Daegu Baby & Kids Fair will showcase products and services related to pregnancy, delivery and early childhood education. The Daegu Pet Show will take place from Oct. 12 to 14. Well-known dog trainer Kang Hyung-wook will hold a seminar on how to walk pets and how to understand them during the event.By Shin Ji-hye and Kim Byung-jin(shinjh@heraldcorp.com) (kbj7653@heraldcorp.com)