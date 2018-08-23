BTS embraces Korean roots in new ‘Idol’ teaser

ENTERTAINMENT

Members of BTS showcase a traditional Korean dance move. (YouTube)

A tiger appears in the beginning of the “Idol” teaser. (YouTube)

BTS embraced its Korean roots in a new teaser clip for its song “Idol.”In the video for the upcoming repackaged album “Love Yourself: Answer,” which will be released Friday, members of the K-pop act wear traditional Korean clothing.A digitally constructed gold traditional building took center stage in the clip, with each bandmate striking a pose and walking around it.“Idol” is the second new track from “Love Yourself: Answer” to get the trailer treatment following “Epiphany,” which was released on YouTube on Aug. 9.The 41-second clip starts with a tiger running in a traditional Korean-style landscape painting. The animal is heavily associated with traditional Korean culture. Elements of glitch art added modernity to the intro, creating a well-balanced mix of the past and present.The video has been watched more than 7 million times on YouTube in less than a day, with the full version set to be released on the same day as the new album “Love Yourself: Answer.”As per usual, the BTS Army erupted on Twitter, with many praising the group’s effort to embrace its own culture and arts.A Twitter user said that the clip debunked the claim that the group is too westernized. Another user agreed, writing that BTS always takes a risk and always nails it. Another fan said that BTS is bringing Korea with it to the West.The “Idol” teaser is the latest in a series of promotional content for the much-anticipated “Love Yourself: Answer,” which wraps up the group’s “Love Yourself” saga.So far, two trailers, four sets of concept photos and the track list have been unveiled, building up anticipation for the new album, which has sold 1.5 million copies in preorders.Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com)