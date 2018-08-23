[Eye Plus] Feel wind and chills on a go-kart

BUSINESS

The Korea Herald/ Park Hyun-koo

Here’s a suggestion for excitement seekers and adventurers looking for an activity to relish the last days of the scorching summer before bringing on the fall: go-kart racing.The go-kart racing experience center located at Songpa Tancheon parking lot, near Jamsil Sports Complex in eastern Seoul, is the place to go for drivers of all ages, literally, as it does not require a driver’s license to hop on the mini race cars.The degree of competition and thrill behind the wheel are second only to Formula 1, so don’t be fooled by the small size.Made of steel and aluminum, the two-seaters are a simple composition of engine and tires.Powered by four-stroke 160cc and 200cc engines, go-karts produce speeds between 20 to 30 kilometers per hour. But the level of speed felt by drivers and passengers is about three times the actual figure.Feeling the wind and chills on a go-kart with friends, family or a lover is an option to consider to spend the summer someplace other than the pool.The Jamil go-kart center is open from Tuesday to Sunday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.Photo by Park Hyun-kooWritten by Kim Bo-gyung