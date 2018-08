NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

A 69-year-old man was found dead floating off waters near Goesan County, North Chungcheong Province, around 4 a.m. Thursday, fire authorities said.The victim’s wife had made the first 119 call at 11 p.m. on Wednesday, saying her husband slipped and fell into the river while trying to catch freshwater snails, according to fire authorities.The dispatched team of police and fire authorities said they recovered the man’s body after a three-hour search. He was reported to have been already dead upon discovery.Police said they are trying to ascertain the exact cause of death.By Catherine Chung ( cec82@heraldcorp.com