[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

LIFE&STYLE

After an extensive renovation, Lotte Hotel Seoul’s world-class restaurant Pierre Gagnaire is set to reopen on Sept. 1.The French fine dining restaurant will offer Allegro service for business guests during lunch, allowing guests to finish their meal in an hour. Southern French-style cuisine is offered for dinner.At Pierre’s Bar, guests can enjoy a panoramic view of Seoul at a private boutique space. Bar bites will be added to the menu.For more information or reservations, call (02) 317-7181.Grand Hilton Seoul presents the Relaxing Autumn package from September to November.The package includes a one-night stay in a mountain-view room and breakfast for two at the hotel’s buffet restaurant. Guests will also be gifted with Grand Hilton Seoul’s PB brand H-Select’s Eco-bag, a picnic mat, a Jenga set and two sheet mask packs.Customers who purchase the package will be given free access to the hotel’s swimming pool and fitness center as well as a 50 percent discount for the sauna.The price of the package starts at 163,000 won. For more information, call Grand Hilton Seoul at (02) 3216-5656.Novotel Ambassador Seoul Dongdaemun Hotels & Residences offers the Secret Garden promotion for champagne lovers in Seoul.The promotion is available at the hotel’s pool side bar The Social 21 and lounge bar Gourmet Bar.Guests will be able to order a bottle of high-end champagne Laurent Perrier along with a cheese platter or a petit barbecue platter set, at the price of 139,000 won or 199,000 won, respectively.The promotion will be offered until the end of November. For more information or reservations call Novotel Ambassador Dongdaemun at (02) 3425-8000.A beer festival to mark the end of summer is to be held at Mayfield Hotel.Called “Thirsty Moon,” the beer festival is slated for Aug. 31 and Sep. 1 at the hotel’s Atrium and The Royal Mile terrace.A wide variety of local and foreign beer will be available, including Jeju Beer, Playground, Goose Island, Paulaner, Blanc and Asahi. A DJ party will also take place.The dress code is baby blue, and a gift for the best dresser has been prepared. For more information, call Mayfield hotel at (02) 2660-9040.Seoul Shilla Hotel presents the Summer Days Autumn Nights package.After swimming under the sun in the day, guests can enjoy poolside dining under the moonlight at the hotel’s iconic Urban Island, as the package includes Urban Plate -- a set menu of a burger, fried chicken and mini salad with beer from Brooklyn Brewery.The sunbeds will be equipped with warmers, and the pool will be maintained at a warm temperature, allowing the guests to take a nighttime swim as well.The package will be available from Sept. 3 till the end of October. For more information or reservations, call (02) 2233-3131.