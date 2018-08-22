[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

ENTERTAINMENT

An ordinary office worker Sang-hun (Lee Sung-min) witnesses a brutal murder of a young woman committed by Tae-ho (Kwak Si-yang) from his apartment. Sang-hun instinctively picks up the phone to report the incident to police, but reconsiders when he realizes that the murderer and he exchanged glances and decides to stay silent.As North Korea pursues a nuclear program, the South Korean intelligence service sends a black operative, Heukgeumseong (Hwang Jung-min), to Beijing. Disguising himself as a businessman, the spy soon gains the trust of high-ranking North Korean official Lee Myeong-un (Lee Sung-min), and commences his mission to infiltrate the highly secluded country.Gangrim (Ha Jung-woo), an agent of the afterlife, attempts to clear his client Kim Su-hong’s (Kim Dong-wook) charges in a trial after death, while his colleagues Haewonmak (Ju Ji-hoon) and Lee Deok-choon (Kim Hyang-gi) try to bring an elderly man living past his due time to the underworld. But the trio’s past threatens both missions.Five years after the events of “Mamma Mia! (2008),” Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) learns about the past of her mother Donna (Meryl Streep) while pregnant herself. The movie moves back and forth between the present and the past as it also follows the story of young Donna (Lily James).