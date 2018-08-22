Highlight’s Yoon Doo-joon starts mandatory military service on Friday

ENTERTAINMENT

Singer-actor Yoon Doo-joon is set to enlist in the military on Friday, Highlight’s agency Around Us Entertainment confirmed.Yoon took an exam in the hopes of serving as a conscripted police officer, but failed to meet the requirements and was subsequently informed that Friday was his enlistment date. His bandmate Yang Yo-sup passed the exam.Yoon posted a handwritten letter to fans through the agency, telling them how surprised he was and that he was very sorry to have to share the news of his enlistment all of a sudden.Many fans were surprised and expressed concerns about the fate of Yoon’s TV drama “Let’s Eat 3.”The drama, which airs on the cable channel tvN, is a 16-part series. Representatives of the drama reportedly said it would be cut to 14 and that the final episode would be shot Saturday.By Kim Hye-soo (clairek@heraldcorp.com)