Highlight’s Yoon Doo-joon starts mandatory military service on Friday

Yoon took an exam in the hopes of serving as a conscripted police officer, but failed to meet the requirements and was subsequently informed that Friday was his enlistment date. His bandmate Yang Yo-sup passed the exam.
|(Instagram)
Yoon posted a handwritten letter to fans through the agency, telling them how surprised he was and that he was very sorry to have to share the news of his enlistment all of a sudden.
|(Around Us Entertainment)
Many fans were surprised and expressed concerns about the fate of Yoon’s TV drama “Let’s Eat 3.”
The drama, which airs on the cable channel tvN, is a 16-part series. Representatives of the drama reportedly said it would be cut to 14 and that the final episode would be shot Saturday.
By Kim Hye-soo (clairek@heraldcorp.com)