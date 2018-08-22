[Photo News] Families bid tearful farewell after promising to see each other soon

NATIONAL

Unlike the first two days, on Wednesday -- the last day of the inter-Korean reunion event -- was filled with tears of sadness rather than joy. Hundreds of South and North Korean families were seen exchanging last-minute hugs and caressing each other’s hands.During the lunch break, families took digital snaps of each other in a bid to remember and cherish the event. Some reportedly promised to see each other soon in the “near future,” exchanging phone numbers and addresses.Eighty-nine elderly South Koreans left Kumgangsan at around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, crossing over the heavily fortified border to the South in buses.A second round of family reunions will take place over the weekend from Friday to Sunday with over 300 South Koreans and 83 North Koreans currently registered to take part.Photos by YonhapWritten by Catherine Chung