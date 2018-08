SPORTS

JAKARTA -- South Korean cyclist Na Ah-reum captured gold in the women's road event at the 18th Asian Games on Wednesday.







(Yonhap)

Na finished the 104.4-kilometer race in 2:55.47, 1:20 ahead of Pu Yixian of China.This was South Korea's first cycling gold medal at these Asian Games, and Na's second career title after the individual time trial victory four years ago. (Yonhap)