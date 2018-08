NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

A mother and her daughter jumped from Cheonho Bridge in Seoul on Wednesday, police said.Both were rushed to the hospital after being pulled out of the Han River, but the mother was pronounced dead while the daughter sustained minor injuries.The rescue team reportedly discovered the two people approximately three hours after receiving a report that shoes and a will were found 200 meters south of the bridge.Police say they are still investigating the details of what happened.By Kim Jee-min ( jeeminkim@heraldcorp.com