Nation braces for powerful typhoon

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon, center, orders all government officials to be on alert until after the typhoon is gone and take all possible precautionary measures against strong winds and downpours during the visit to the disaster control center on Wednesday, Aug. 22. (Yonhap)

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon instructed the government on Tuesday to take all possible precautionary measures as a powerful typhoon is expected to make landfall and pass directly through the country for the first time in six years.Lee issued the instruction during a visit to the National Disaster and Safety Status Control Center as the country is expected to come under the influence of Typhoon Soulik, beginning with the southern island of Jeju later Tuesday.The typhoon, packing winds of up to 43 meters per second, was located 340 kilometers southeast of Jeju as of 9 a.m. and is expected to pass through waters off the southwest coast before making landfall in the west coast county of Taean early Friday, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.During the visit to the disaster control center, Lee was briefed on preventive measures the government is taking and held video conference calls with officials of the government of Jeju and other provincial governments.Lee ordered all government officials to be on alert until after the typhoon is gone and take all possible precautionary measures against strong winds and downpours, with a focus on preventing human casualties, officials said.Lee also told officials to pay extra attention to the safety of the elderly and other vulnerable people, as well as to get ready to launch recovery operations quickly in case damage occurs.Weather officials said the typhoon could take a path similar to that of Typhoon Kompasu, which pummeled South Korea in 2010 and left 17 people dead or injured while causing 176 billion won ($157 million) worth of property damage.The presidential office Cheong Wa Dae also said Wednesday that it put its crisis management center in operation as a strong typhoon was expected to soon make landfall in South Korea.The center opened Tuesday, one day after President Moon Jae-in ordered complete preparations to help minimize damage and any human casualties from Typhoon Soulik.The crisis management center is currently headed by Moon‘s top security adviser and head of the National Security Office, Chung Eui-yong, but the president is also receiving real-time reports on the progress of the typhoon and the country’s preparations, Cheong Wa Dae said in a press release.Moon was earlier set to hold a rare meeting with the heads of 17 major provincial and metropolitan governments on the day but called off the meeting to allow the local governments chiefs to attend to their disaster preparation efforts. (Yonhap)