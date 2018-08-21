Go to Mobile Version

S. Korean swimmer Kim Seo-yeong wins silver in women's 400m medley

By Yonhap
  • Published : Aug 21, 2018 - 21:45
  • Updated : Aug 21, 2018 - 21:48
JAKARTA -- South Korean swimmer Kim Seo-yeong won a silver medal in the women's 400-meter individual medley event at the 18th Asian Games on Tuesday.

 
South Korean swimmer Kim Seo-yeong on Tuesday competes in the women's 400-meter medley. (Yonhap)


Kim clocked a time of 4 minutes, 37.43 seconds at the Aquatic Center at Gelora Bung Karno Sports Complex in Jakarta to finish second among eight contestants. Japan's Yui Ohasi took gold at 4:34.58, while her compatriot Sakiko Shimizu earned bronze at 4:39.10.

Kim, whose personal best is 4:35.93, is the first South Korean swimmer to take silver at Jakarta-Palembang 2018. South Korea had two bronzes prior to Kim's silver medal.

The 24-year-old reached the finals by finishing third in her heat with a time of 4:48.59.

Medley combines four different swimming styles -- butterfly, backstroke, breaststroke, and freestyle.

(Yonhap)


