Suspect nabbed in mutilation murder

NATIONAL

GWACHEON, Gyeonggi Province -- Police on Tuesday arrested a suspect in the killing of a 51-year-old man, whose dismembered body was found at a public park complex early this week.



The Gwacheon Police Station said it apprehended a 34-year-old, whose identity was not disclosed, at an expressway service station in Seosan, South Chungcheong Province, about 99 km south of Seoul, and is transporting him to the precinct.







(Yonhap)

The suspect is accused of murdering the victim, mutilating the body and dumping it in a thicket near a road next to a parking lot of Seoul Grand Park, just south of Seoul, around Aug. 10.The body was discovered by a staff member on Sunday.The suspect reportedly confessed to the crime. Police said they are going to question him to find out his exact motive. (Yonhap)