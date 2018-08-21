Kaesong office plan sparks worries over sanction violation

NATIONAL

With the two Koreas seeking to establish an inter-Korean liaison office at the Kaesong industrial park in North Korea, the construction project appears to demonstrate underlying differences between Seoul and Washington over their dealings with North Korea.



South Korea has said that the construction project does not clash with a series of sanctions imposed on North Korea. The Moon Jae-in administration asserted that the measure could foster cross-border exchanges and build mutual trust for the denuclearization process.



The US, meanwhile, has been cautious about dramatically improving relations with North Korea without significant denuclearization measures. The concern has been fueled over the possibility the sanctions regime may be broken by providing fuel and equipment for the construction project.



Seoul’s foreign and unification ministers Tuesday downplayed the concern over the allies’ potential discord regarding the liaison office. They suggested the opening of the exchange venue could be granted an exemption from US and other sanctions imposed on Korea.



“We are exchanging views with the US that setting up a liaison office does not clash with the sanctions,” said Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha during a meeting with lawmakers at the Foreign Affair and Unification Committee.



Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha(left) and Unification Minister Cho Myung-kyun. Yonhap