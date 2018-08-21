Man arrested for stealing W50m from restaurants: police

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Gwangjin police said Tuesday they have arrested a man in his 50s for allegedly stealing about 51 million won ($45,000) from dozens of restaurants across the country over the course of one year.The 54-year-old suspect is accused of stealing from some 50 restaurants in Seoul, Busan and other cities between September last year and August this year, taking large amounts of cash from cashiers.The man reportedly targeted small, empty restaurants for the alleged thefts, according to authorities. Staff of the restaurants said the man had made bulk orders of food, therefore they were busy in the kitchen during the incidents.The suspect had been in hiding for 11 months, but was arrested by police at a sauna in Gangwon Province.By Kim Jee-min (jeeminkim@herald.corp)