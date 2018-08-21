Aekyung Group opens new headquarters in Hongdae

BUSINESS

Aekyung Tower (Aekyung Group)

South Korean cosmetics-to-health care conglomerate Aekyung Group said Tuesday that it has opened new headquarters in northwestern Seoul.Named Aekyung Tower, the new headquarters building houses offices of its five affiliates including household care product maker Aekyung Industrial and its holding company AK Holdings. Its air carrier company Jeju Air’s international sales team will also move into the new headquarters.Built on 53,949 square meters of land, the new main office building has a shopping mall from the first to fifth floors, while the hotel Holiday Inn Express Seoul Hongdae operated by Jeju Air will mainly use the seventh to 16th floors starting from September.“With the opening of the new headquarters in the vibrant Mapo-gu district, we aim to attract more customers in their teens to 40s as well as foreign travelers to experience the latest trends in beauty, fashion, lifestyle and F&B at our new building,” said an AK Group official.