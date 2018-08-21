FCA Korea releases all-new Wrangler SUV

The latest 4x4 sport utility vehicle was revealed at the 2017 LA Motor Show. The carmaker described it as the model that created the SUV segment and the first to introduce the concept of off-road driving.
Amid an increase in demand among off-road drivers, 1,425 units of the Wrangler were sold in 2017, up 40.6 percent on-year, the company said.
|The all-new Wrangler SUV (FCA Korea)
“Today is a historic day for Jeep Korea, releasing the all new Wrangler. The revamped Wrangler carries the brand’s heritage look, leading off-road features, and cutting-edge safety suits,” said FCA Korea President Pablo Russo.
Four trims -- Wrangler Sport, Wrangler Rubicon, Wrangler Rubicon High, Wrangler Sahara – will be released here first with a price range between 49.4 million won ($44,190) and 61.4 million won.
By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)