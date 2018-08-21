Korea takes precautions to prepare for typhoon

NATIONAL

The South Korean government said Tuesday it will take all preparatory measures in conjunction with local farms as Typhoon Soulik is expected to bring heavy rain and strong wind to the nation this week.



The strong typhoon is expected to hit the Korean Peninsula from Wednesday through Friday, which will be the first typhoon to pass the center of the nation in some six years, the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs said.







(Yonhap)

"Past typhoons that had similar routes and greater strength caused much damage to rural areas by flooding crops and destroying agricultural facilities," the ministry said. "Soulik is expected to cause damage as it can hurt fruit growers and destroy greenhouses."The ministry said it will operate an emergency response team to deal with fallout from the typhoon and to conduct safety inspections of drainage pump stations and reservoirs across the nation. (Yonhap)