BTOB Eun-kwang enlists Aug. 21

Boy band BTOB’s leader Eun-kwang will enlist in the army as a draft on Tuesday.Cube Entertainment, representing BTOB, said, “As the singer wants a quiet enlistment, the time and place of the enlistment will not be revealed.”On Monday midnight, Eun-kwang posted a handwritten letter on his Instagram that starts with the sentence, “Hello Melody, my love! This is BTOB’s leader Eun-kwang.”In the letter, he calmly talked about his shaved head, and asked BTOB fans, known collectively as Melody, to take care of the other members. He also thanked them for their endless love.Debuting in 2012, BTOB has made hit songs such as “Movie,” “Missing You” and “Only One for Me.” As well as being the group’s leader, Eun-kwang has showed his talent as a musical actor by debuting in “Monte Cristo” and continued on participating in musicals including “Hamlet,” “The Three Musketeers” and “The Greatest Showman.”BTOB members will continue promotional activities with six members with Lee Minhyuk deputizing as leader.By Kim Hye-soo (clairek@heraldcorp.com)