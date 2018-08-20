Korea grabs 2 shooting silver medals

SPORTS

Jung Eun-hea (Yonhap)

PALEMBANG, Indonesia -- South Korea picked up two silver medals in shooting at the 18th Asian Games on Monday.First, it was Jung Eun-hea winning silver in the women’s 10-meter air rifle at Jakabaring Sport City Shooting Range in Palembang, the co-host city of the Asian Games with Jakarta. Then Kang Gee-eun followed up with silver in the women’s trap.In the air rifle event, Jung scored 248.6 points to finish second behind Zhao Ryozhu of China, who won gold with an Asian Games record of 250.9. Nandinzaya Gankhuyag of Mongolia took bronze with 227.4.The 28-year-old South Korean was only fifth after her 16th shot with combined points of 165.3. However, she moved up to third place after her 20th shot with only four attempts remaining.Chung and Gankhuyag were tied at 227.4 after 22 shots and both shooters entered a shoot-off for elimination. Chung survived by shooting 10, while Gankhuyag only had 9.3.With only two shots remaining, Chung was 2.4 points behind Zhao. She failed to overcome the deficit and settled for silver in the end.In the trap final, Kang hit 44 targets to fall one shy of China’s Zhang Xinqiu.The two were tied with one target remaining, and Kang missed her mark while Zhang hit hers to set an Asian Games record.South Korea has now won three silver medals in shooting so far. On Sunday, Lee Dae-myung and Kim Min-jung took silver in the 10-meter air pistol mixed team event. (Yonhap)