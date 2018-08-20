BMW was uncooperative with fire investigation: authorities

BUSINESS

The Korea Transportation Safety Authority (KOTSA) under the Transport Ministry on Monday said BMW Korea was uncooperative in transferring technical documents needed to look into engine fires prior to official orders by the ministry.



“We confirmed irregularities in the BMW 520d frequently catching fire this June and requested BMW Korea for technical documents on June 25, July 5 and July 19. But BMW Korea did not transfer the files and in some cases, parts of the documents were missing,” said Kwon Byung-Yoon, president of the Korea Transportation Safety Authority, during a press briefing.



Kwon added BMW Korea had replied it was looking into the cause of the fires with its headquarters in Germany, and handed over documents earlier this month upon official orders made by the Transport Ministry on July 16. KOTSA added that the submitted documents were still deemed insufficient, without further elaboration.



Manufacturers are not legally bound to transfer documents requested by KOTSA unless the ministry orders an investigation into the recall.



KOTSA has asked BMW to submit its report on the faulty EGR, the EGR map for affected models, and documents on the altered engine design, by Wednesday.





BMW 520d sedan that had passed the emergency safety inspection engulfed in flames and smoke at around 4:50 p.m. in North Gyeongsang Province on Monday. (Yonhap)