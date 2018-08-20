Hyundai, Kia to provide free safety checkups

The inspections are starting up in the wake of recent BMW engine fires, which have left drivers here increasingly concerned.
Hyundai and Kia vehicles that have been on the roads for at least eight years are eligible for checkups through the end of November at 22 Hyundai service centers and some 1,400 Hyundai Blue Hands centers, as well as at 14 Kia service centers and some 800 Kia Auto Q locations.
|(Hyundai Motor Group)
“It is important to inspect the cooler, engine oil and engine room, among other auto parts, particularly after eight years of purchase. Hyundai and Kia will fully support the safety of old vehicles through the special program,” the company said in a statement.
It added that consistent maintenance was important because dust and impurities inside the engine room, along with old electric wires, could lead to fires.
To prevent fires and other accidents, inspectors will check for any leaks of oil or coolant, check for any contamination in the engine room, and examine the condition of electric wires, in addition to carrying out other tests.
A 10 percent markdown on auto parts and service fees will be provided for any vehicles found to be at risk of catching fire, the company said.
By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)