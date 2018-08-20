Chilgok honors children of US Army vet with honorary citizenship

NATIONAL

James Elliott (right) and Jorja Reyburn scatter their mother’s ashes on the Nakdong River in 2015. Chilgok County

The children of a US veteran of the Korean War will be given honorary citizenship of Chilgok County, North Gyeongsang Province, the county government said Monday.According to Chilgok County, the children of 1st Lt. James Elliott -- James Elliott and Jorja Reyburn -- will be given honorary citizenships at the Nakdong River World Peace Culture Festival in October.The elder James Elliot was a US Army officer who went missing on Aug. 27, 1950, and his remains have not been found. His children first visited Korea in 2015, and scattered the ashes of their mother on the Nakdong River.According to reports, the Chilgok government tracked down Elliott and Reyburn with the help of the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs, and invited the two through social media.By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)