Chilgok honors children of US Army vet with honorary citizenship

According to Chilgok County, the children of 1st Lt. James Elliott -- James Elliott and Jorja Reyburn -- will be given honorary citizenships at the Nakdong River World Peace Culture Festival in October.
|James Elliott (right) and Jorja Reyburn scatter their mother’s ashes on the Nakdong River in 2015. Chilgok County
The elder James Elliot was a US Army officer who went missing on Aug. 27, 1950, and his remains have not been found. His children first visited Korea in 2015, and scattered the ashes of their mother on the Nakdong River.
According to reports, the Chilgok government tracked down Elliott and Reyburn with the help of the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs, and invited the two through social media.
By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)